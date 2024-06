The economic impact of the 2024 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo nearly rivaled the 2017 Super Bowl at NRG Stadium. By the numbers: The rodeo's total economic impact — measuring the money generated by visitors, including lodging, food and transportation — was $326.4 million, up 44% from 2019, the last time an economic impact analysis was conducted.

The increase was partly due to inflation, but there were also more attendees this year — 2.6 million — and more general spending.

The main drivers of RodeoHouston's economic impact in 2024 were lodging, accounting for $95.8 million, and food and beverage, totaling $96.6 million.

Economic activity during the 20-day-long event — encompassing spending from visitors, Houston residents, and RodeoHouston — totaled $597 million, per the report, commissioned by the rodeo.

Meanwhile, the 2017 Super Bowl generated about $347 million and the 2023 Final Four generated about $270 million.

What they're saying: "There are a variety of large events hosted across the country that generate hundreds of millions of dollars in economic impact, but those events are not often annual events hosted in the same city," said Chris Johnson, principal of Economic Analytics Consulting, which conducted the report.

"These figures associated with the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo are particularly impressive, underscoring that this beloved Houston tradition not only captivates the community but also provides a substantial and consistent boost to the local economy year after year."

What's next: The next Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo will kick off March 4, 2025.