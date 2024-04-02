Share on email (opens in new window)

The next Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo will kick off March 4, 2025. The big picture: Rodeo officials on Tuesday announced the dates for next year's iteration, which will run daily through March 23, 2025.

Meanwhile, the rodeo's World's Championship Bar-B-Que Contest will run Feb. 27-March 1, 2025.

Hold your horses: While we now know when the 2025 rodeo will take place, we're far from knowing who will take the Star Stage each night next year.

RodeoHouston typically waits until November to announce the genres of music for each night and until mid-January for the actual lineup, so we've still got some waiting to do.

The bottom line: Mark your calendars and schedule your boot shine.