RodeoHouston announces dates for 2025 season
The next Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo will kick off March 4, 2025.
The big picture: Rodeo officials on Tuesday announced the dates for next year's iteration, which will run daily through March 23, 2025.
- Meanwhile, the rodeo's World's Championship Bar-B-Que Contest will run Feb. 27-March 1, 2025.
Hold your horses: While we now know when the 2025 rodeo will take place, we're far from knowing who will take the Star Stage each night next year.
- RodeoHouston typically waits until November to announce the genres of music for each night and until mid-January for the actual lineup, so we've still got some waiting to do.
The bottom line: Mark your calendars and schedule your boot shine.
