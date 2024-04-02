Apr 2, 2024 - News

RodeoHouston announces dates for 2025 season

headshot
Skyla Peters races to the finish line with her horse in the Barrel Racing competition during the Super Series I, round 3 of Rodeo Houston at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo at NRG Park on Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024

Let's rodeo. Photo: Karen Warren/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images

The next Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo will kick off March 4, 2025.

The big picture: Rodeo officials on Tuesday announced the dates for next year's iteration, which will run daily through March 23, 2025.

Hold your horses: While we now know when the 2025 rodeo will take place, we're far from knowing who will take the Star Stage each night next year.

The bottom line: Mark your calendars and schedule your boot shine.

