1 hour ago - Things to Do
Houston Rodeo announces concert lineup for 2024
Some old and new favorites will grace the Houston Rodeo's rotating stage this year.
Driving the news: The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo announced its slate of entertainers last night, from country to hip hop artists.
Blake Shelton will take the stage on opening night Feb. 27. Here's the rest of the calendar:
- Feb. 28: Carly Pearce
- Feb. 29: For King & Country
- March 1: 50 Cent
- March 2: Hardy
- March 3: Ivan Cornejo
- March 4: Hank Williams Jr.
- March 5: Oliver Anthony
- March 6: Jelly Roll
- March 7: Luke Bryan
- March 8: Major Lazer
- March 9: Lainey Wilson
- March 10: Los Tigres Del Norte
- March 11: Whiskey Myers
- March 12: Bun B
- March 13: Nickelback
- March 14: Zac Brown Band
- March 15: Jonas Brothers
- March 16: Brad Paisley
- March 17: Eric Church
What's next: Tickets go on sale Jan. 18.
