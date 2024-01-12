Houston Rodeo announces concert lineup for 2024

Share on email (opens in new window)

Jelly Roll performing in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday. Photo: Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images for Swift River Productions

Some old and new favorites will grace the Houston Rodeo's rotating stage this year.

Driving the news: The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo announced its slate of entertainers last night, from country to hip hop artists.

Blake Shelton will take the stage on opening night Feb. 27. Here's the rest of the calendar:

Feb. 28: Carly Pearce

Feb. 29: For King & Country

March 1: 50 Cent

March 2: Hardy

March 3: Ivan Cornejo

March 4: Hank Williams Jr.

March 5: Oliver Anthony

March 6: Jelly Roll

March 7: Luke Bryan

March 8: Major Lazer

March 9: Lainey Wilson

March 10: Los Tigres Del Norte

March 11: Whiskey Myers

March 12: Bun B

March 13: Nickelback

March 14: Zac Brown Band

March 15: Jonas Brothers

March 16: Brad Paisley

March 17: Eric Church

What's next: Tickets go on sale Jan. 18.