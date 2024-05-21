Texans get costly

If you're hoping to catch a Texans game in person this year, be prepared to shell out.

The intrigue: The average resale ticket price for games this season has increased by 146% compared with last year on Vivid Seats.

That's the largest average ticket price spike in the entire National Football League.

Context: The Texans are fresh off a page-turning season in which they finished 10-7, clinching the AFC South and making an impressive run in the playoffs.

The hype around the team centers on quarterback C.J. Stroud, head coach DeMeco Ryans and key players who have transformed the team into a spectacle.

Data: SeatGeek; Chart: Axios Visuals

State of play: Tickets bought directly from the Texans for this season's primetime home opener against the Chicago Bears start around $200.

However, resale tickets for that game are going for around $160

Zoom out: The average ticket resale price for NFL tickets on SeatGeek is $378.