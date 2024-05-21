Texans get costly
If you're hoping to catch a Texans game in person this year, be prepared to shell out.
The intrigue: The average resale ticket price for games this season has increased by 146% compared with last year on Vivid Seats.
- That's the largest average ticket price spike in the entire National Football League.
Context: The Texans are fresh off a page-turning season in which they finished 10-7, clinching the AFC South and making an impressive run in the playoffs.
- The hype around the team centers on quarterback C.J. Stroud, head coach DeMeco Ryans and key players who have transformed the team into a spectacle.
State of play: Tickets bought directly from the Texans for this season's primetime home opener against the Chicago Bears start around $200.
Zoom out: The average ticket resale price for NFL tickets on SeatGeek is $378.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more
More Houston stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Houston.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more