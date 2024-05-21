May 21, 2024 - Sports

Texans get costly

headshot
headshot
Rapper Paul Wall introduces the Houston Texans' new uniforms

New year, new look. Photo: Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images

If you're hoping to catch a Texans game in person this year, be prepared to shell out.

The intrigue: The average resale ticket price for games this season has increased by 146% compared with last year on Vivid Seats.

  • That's the largest average ticket price spike in the entire National Football League.

Context: The Texans are fresh off a page-turning season in which they finished 10-7, clinching the AFC South and making an impressive run in the playoffs.

  • The hype around the team centers on quarterback C.J. Stroud, head coach DeMeco Ryans and key players who have transformed the team into a spectacle.
Column chart showing the average resale value of NFL tickets on SeatGeek after scheduled released, from 2019 to 2024. Tickets ranged from $258 in 2019 to $411 in 2021 in the time period. In 2024, the average resale price was $378.
Data: SeatGeek; Chart: Axios Visuals

State of play: Tickets bought directly from the Texans for this season's primetime home opener against the Chicago Bears start around $200.

Zoom out: The average ticket resale price for NFL tickets on SeatGeek is $378.

avatar

Subscribe for more Axios Houston in your inbox.

Read the full edition
🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Houston stories

No stories could be found

Houstonpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Houston.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more