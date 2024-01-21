Texans' future is bright after loss in Baltimore

Share on email (opens in new window)

The Texans have plenty of reasons to have left Baltimore with their heads held high after Saturday's 34-10 loss to the Ravens.

Houston finished the season 10-7 and won its first AFC South title since 2019, far better than expected.

Why it matters: Despite the loss, the future still looks bright under the leadership of head coach DeMeco Ryans and quarterback C.J. Stroud.

Catch up quick: The Texans kept up with the Ravens in the first half, which ended with the score tied 10-10.

But Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and company ignited in the second half, and the Ravens defense shut out the Texans for the rest of the game.

What they're saying: "I know I'm upset right now, but I'm really just blessed looking back on this year," Stroud told reporters after Saturday's game.

"The foundation we set is a hard one built on rock," Stroud said. "I'm going to continue to work my tail off next year to make the city of Houston proud, my family members proud, make God proud."

The intrigue: Stroud is a frontrunner for the NFL's 2023 Rookie of the Year award after throwing for 4,108 yards and posting 23 touchdowns and only five interceptions during the regular season.

He'll be returning in the 2024 season, fulfilling a four-year, $36.3 million contract with the Texans.

Yes, but: Ryans' coaching staff could change in the offseason.

The Texans might not be able to hold onto offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik, who has interviewed with several teams for head coaching opportunities.

Potentially replacing Slowik — as well as giving Stroud more offensive power — will be key decisions for Ryans and Texans brass in the offseason.

What's next: Conditioning for the 2024 campaign begins in April.