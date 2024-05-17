Bayou Buzz

🏳️‍⚧️ State Rep. Shawn Thierry, a Democratic incumbent in a heated primary runoff, likened trans health care to genocide. (Houston Chronicle)

🏛️ A Houston man pleaded guilty to murdering a transgender woman in east Houston in 2022. (KHOU)

Gov. Greg Abbott pardoned Daniel Perry, the man convicted in the 2020 killing of a Black Lives Matter protester in Austin. (Axios)