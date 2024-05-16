Gov. Greg Abbott pardons ex-U.S. sergeant who killed BLM protester

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

A vigil for Garrett Foster in July 2020 in downtown Austin, Texas. Photo: Sergio Flores/Getty Images

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) on Thursday pardoned a former U.S. Army sergeant convicted of killing a Black Lives Matter protester in Austin in 2020. The big picture: Daniel Perry was sentenced to 25 years in prison last year for fatally shooting U.S. Air Force veteran Garrett Foster.

Following Perry's conviction, Abbott announced that he has asked the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles determine if Perry should be granted a pardon.

State of play: Abbott issued a proclamation Thursday pardoning Perry after the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles issued a unanimous recommendation of full pardon.

"Among the voluminous files reviewed by the Board, they considered information provided by the Travis County District Attorney, the full investigative report on Daniel Perry, plus a review of all the testimony provided at trial," Abbott said in a statement.

"Texas has one of the strongest 'Stand Your Ground' laws of self-defense that cannot be nullified by a jury or a progressive District Attorney," Abbott said.

He thanked the board for its "thorough investigation."

Between the lines: Perry's case had gained significant attention from influential conservative voices like Tucker Carlson.

"Americans across the country have been watching this case in Texas and praying for justice after BLM riots terrorized the nation in 2020. Our right to self-defense is enshrined in the Constitution," Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton wrote on X Thursday.

Flashback: Perry had driven into a crowd of demonstrators in downtown Austin protesting police violence. He later shot and killed Foster, who was legally armed with an AK-47 rifle.

While Perry argued during trial he acted in self-defense, the prosecution argued that Perry had instigated the incident.

Go deeper: Daniel Perry sentenced to 25 years for BLM protest murder