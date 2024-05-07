🏡 Houston's hottest ZIP codes

The big picture: Typical home values rose annually in nearly all major U.S. metros, including Houston, Olsen found.
In March, the average price of a single-family home throughout the Greater Houston area rose 1.3% year over year to $412,464, and the median price increased 1.6% year over year to $330,000, according to the Houston Association of Realtors.
Zoom in: ZIP codes 77381 and 77382 in The Woodlands saw an 8% rise in typical home values since March 2023, as did 77079 in the Memorial area near the Energy Corridor.
77031 in southwest Houston near Fondren and 77479 in Sugar Land saw a 7% increase.
Reality check: Zillow's analysis includes some smaller and rural ZIP codes, where there tend to be fewer, and less expensive, houses.
Between the lines: Growth varies locally because of factors like job opportunities, development and population trends, which impact supply and demand.