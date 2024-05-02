While Houston transit ridership is rebounding from the pandemic, many passengers are experiencing longer wait times for rides and want improvements, a new report finds. Why it matters: The annual Equity in Transit report, released Wednesday by transportation advocacy group LINK Houston, provides a playbook for the Metropolitan Transit Authority to improve service in the coming years.

Driving the news: LINK Houston evaluated how well Metro is serving Greater Houstonians, particularly those who rely on public transit for work, education and healthcare.

By the numbers: Weekly ridership in February 2024 was 86% of weekly ridership in February 2020 — the second-highest recovery among the top 20 metro areas following Miami.

That same month, local bus ridership reached 95% of its pre-COVID level.

What they found: The organization is calling on Metro to reaffirm its commitment to increasing bus service by 25%, which was included in the METRONext Moving Forward Plan approved by voters in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic made ridership plummet.

They say increasing frequency should be the agency's No. 1 priority to improve service based on their data analysis and interviews with riders.

LINK Houston also recommended making the system's on-time performance data readily available to the public to increase transparency, taking a comprehensive approach to safety and working with other government agencies and partners to improve access to transit.

Between the lines: The report came the same week Metro's new board chair, Elizabeth Brock — an appointee of Mayor John Whitmire — said she wants the agency to be "a service that people choose to use versus something that they're dependent on."