Budget Bites: Second Slice Sandwich
👋 Jay here! I'm a sucker for hot dogs, no matter how they're dressed.
Dig in: When I saw that Second Slice Sandwich Shop had a Mexican dog ($10) on its menu during a recent visit to the East End's Ironworks, I knew I had to try it.
- It's a bacon-wrapped beef frank topped with tomatoes, jalapenos, avocado, fried onions and cilantro, with a dash of mayonnaise and ketchup. Chips and drink are included.
My experience: From my first bite, I was hooked.
- The crisp crunch of toppings plus the snap of the dog made each bite worth the mess that ensued.
If you go: 711 Milby St.
