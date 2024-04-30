37 mins ago - Food and Drink

Budget Bites: Second Slice Sandwich

A Mexican dog

It's not as small as it looks. Photo: Jay R. Jordan/Axios

👋 Jay here! I'm a sucker for hot dogs, no matter how they're dressed.

Dig in: When I saw that Second Slice Sandwich Shop had a Mexican dog ($10) on its menu during a recent visit to the East End's Ironworks, I knew I had to try it.

  • It's a bacon-wrapped beef frank topped with tomatoes, jalapenos, avocado, fried onions and cilantro, with a dash of mayonnaise and ketchup. Chips and drink are included.

My experience: From my first bite, I was hooked.

  • The crisp crunch of toppings plus the snap of the dog made each bite worth the mess that ensued.

If you go: 711 Milby St.

