✂️ The generational cost of cutting cords

Data: Tubi/Harris Poll; Chart: Axios Visuals

Mounting subscription prices are causing a rift between streaming services and the young customers they convinced would save money by ditching cable.

The big picture: More than half of Gen Z and millennials believe they are overspending on streaming services each month, a recent poll reports.

By the numbers: 58% of viewers would rather watch ads than pay more for ad-free streaming, according to an analysis from The Harris Poll on behalf of Tubi, an ad-supported streaming service owned by Fox.

62% prefer free, ad-supported streaming, according to the poll.

Between the lines: 71% of Gen Z and millennials admitted to canceling memberships that require a premium to gain more access.

What they did: The Harris Poll surveyed 2,503 adults who streamed video for at least one hour a week from December 2023 to January 2024.

💭 Jay's thought bubble: My biggest gripe about streaming services — other than, you know, the rise of subscription costs, the fall of physical media and ethical concerns surrounding some original content — is the lack of an affordable way to stream the Astros.

I spend about $50 a month on four streaming services. The cheapest option I've found to stream Space City Home Network, where the Astros are broadcast, is nearly twice that.

I love watching the Astros, but I reckon I'll stick with listening to games on the radio this season.

