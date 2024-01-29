Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

The Amazon Prime Video app notes a change to the streaming service Jan. 29. Photo: Kelly Tyko/Axios

Amazon's Prime Video streaming service introduced ads to movies and television shows Monday and added a new ad-free tier for $2.99 a month.

Why it matters: The move follows recent subscription fee increases from Disney, Netflix, Max and Peacock.

The big picture: Most major streaming services have started to introduce ad tiers as a way of luring subscribers as the market becomes more saturated, Axios' Sara Fischer reports.

An ad-supported tier will help Amazon bolster its ad business at a time when more dollars are shifting from linear television to streaming.

Cheaper ad-supported plans also bring in more revenue per person, appeasing investors.

Yes, but: Amazon said it aims "to have meaningfully fewer ads" than the competition.

Zoom in: An Axios reporter saw two short ads before starting a movie and a TV show on Monday.

An Alexa commercial played with both.

Amazon Prime membership cost 2024

Details: The traditional Prime membership is $14.99 per month or $139 per year if paid for annually.

Amazon offers a discounted Prime Access membership for $6.99 a month for qualifying recipients of government assistance such as SNAP EBT and Medicaid.

Prime Student is $7.49 monthly or $69 per year.

There's also a standalone version of Prime Video for $8.99 a month.

More from Axios: