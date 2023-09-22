Amazon to run commercials on Prime Video

Amazon on Friday said it would introduce a limited number of ads to movies and television shows on its Prime Video streaming service beginning next year.

Why it matters: Selling ads will allow the company to continue investing in compelling content "over a long period of time," Amazon said.

Details: The new ads will be introduced in the U.S., U.K., Germany, and Canada in early 2024, followed by France, Italy, Spain, Mexico, and Australia later in the year, the company said.

It vowed to serve "meaningfully fewer ads than linear TV and other streaming TV providers," but it didn't specify how many it planned to integrate into its programming.

The new ads won't change how much Amazon currently charges subscribers, the company said.

Amazon Prime members can access Prime Video as a part of their $14.99 monthly package. Amazon Prime Video subscribers can still access the video service as a standalone for $8.99.

Between the lines: The tech giant also announced a new, $2.99 monthly ad-supported tier for its Prime Video streaming product in the U.S., giving customers a cheaper way to access its service.

Those subscribers will see more ads than subscribers to the standard Prime and Prime Video tiers.

While it didn't offer an exact launch date, the company said it would email Prime members "several weeks before ads are introduced into Prime Video with information on how to sign up."

The company plans to share pricing for its ad-supported tier in other countries at a later date, it said.

Zoom out: Most major streaming services have started to introduce ad tiers as a way of luring subscribers as the market becomes more saturated.