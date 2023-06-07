Amazon's leadership last week green-lit a plan to create an ad-supported tier for its Prime Video service, a source confirmed to Axios.

Why it matters: An ad-supported tier will help the company bolster its ad business at a time when more dollars are shifting from linear television to streaming. It could also help lure more subscribers to its video service.

The Wall Street Journal first reported about the effort.

Be smart: The move comes weeks ahead of the annual Cannes Lions creative festival each year, which brings together the world's biggest advertising and publishers to discuss deals and new products.

Amazon has a major execution planned for this year, with an entire port rented out to host conversations and events with thought leaders in the industry.

State of play: It's unclear when an ad-supported tier would roll out. But unlike rival Netflix, which just launched its own last year, Amazon already has a well-established advertising team and advertising video products that can help inform its efforts.

Ads are already present on Prime Video, and it's unclear exactly how the experience for a separate tier will be constructed to differentiate itself from current offerings.

Prime Video subscribers also get access to Freevee, a free, ad-supported video product owned by Amazon.

Zoom out: More streamers are adding ad-supported tiers to their products in an effort to bolster revenue and grow subscriber bases.

Like Netflix, Disney also launched an ad-supported version of its streaming platform, Disney+, last year.

HBO Max debuted the option for streaming customers in 2021 and NBCUniversal's Peacock introduced its tiers when it launched in 2020.

The big picture: Amazon has the fastest-growing ad business in the world, per Insider Intelligence. Right now, Amazon mostly sells ads to retailers looking to boost their products in Amazon's search results.

But the company has invested more in new programming, including original shows and live concerts, that it can sell more premium advertising around.

What they're saying: The company is still "very early" in its efforts to place ads in video, live sports, audio and grocery, CEO Andy Jassy told analysts during a recent earnings call.

"We have a lot of upsides still in advertising."

“We don’t comment on rumors or speculation,” an Amazon spokesperson told Axios in a statement.

By the numbers: Amazon is already expected to take nearly 40% of new search ad dollars this year, according to Insider Intelligence.

Its ad unit also continues to grow at about 23% year-over-year, as Meta's ad growth slowed to 4%; meanwhile, Google's shrunk in the first quarter.

What to watch: Netflix recently touted early success of its ad-tier, revealing that it drew nearly 5 million monthly active users to its service within the first 200 days of launch.

Go deeper