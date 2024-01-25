Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Select lots of Robitussin Honey cough syrups have been recalled. Photos: Courtesy of Haleon via FDA website

Consumer health company Haleon is voluntarily recalling select lots of Robitussin honey cough syrups due to microbial contamination.

Why it matters: The recalled products "could potentially result in severe or life-threatening adverse events" if used by immunocompromised individuals, according to the recall notice posted on the Food & Drug Administration website.

Fungemia, which is a fungal infection of the blood, is listed as a possible risk.

Haleon said it has not received any reports of adverse events related to the products.

Meanwhile, the recall notes "life-threatening infections are not likely to occur" in non-immunocompromised consumers, the population most likely to use the product.

"However, the occurrence of an infection that may necessitate medical intervention cannot be completely ruled out," the recall notice says.

Robitussin Honey CF Max recall list

Details: The recall is for eight lots of Robitussin Honey CF Max Day Adult and Robitussin Honey CF Max Nighttime Adult.

The products are used "for the temporary relief of symptoms occurring with cold or flu, hay fever, or other respiratory allergies."

Be smart: Consumers who purchased the affected products "should stop consumption immediately," Haleon said.

A list of the affected products with product sizes, lot numbers and "expiry dates" is included on the FDA site.

Consumers can reach the company at 1-800-245-1040 and [email protected] .

More from Axios: