Robitussin cough syrups recalled for microbial contamination
Consumer health company Haleon is voluntarily recalling select lots of Robitussin honey cough syrups due to microbial contamination.
Why it matters: The recalled products "could potentially result in severe or life-threatening adverse events" if used by immunocompromised individuals, according to the recall notice posted on the Food & Drug Administration website.
- Fungemia, which is a fungal infection of the blood, is listed as a possible risk.
- Haleon said it has not received any reports of adverse events related to the products.
Meanwhile, the recall notes "life-threatening infections are not likely to occur" in non-immunocompromised consumers, the population most likely to use the product.
- "However, the occurrence of an infection that may necessitate medical intervention cannot be completely ruled out," the recall notice says.
Robitussin Honey CF Max recall list
Details: The recall is for eight lots of Robitussin Honey CF Max Day Adult and Robitussin Honey CF Max Nighttime Adult.
- The products are used "for the temporary relief of symptoms occurring with cold or flu, hay fever, or other respiratory allergies."
Be smart: Consumers who purchased the affected products "should stop consumption immediately," Haleon said.
- A list of the affected products with product sizes, lot numbers and "expiry dates" is included on the FDA site.
- Consumers can reach the company at 1-800-245-1040 and [email protected].
