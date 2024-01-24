Share on email (opens in new window)

Ford Explorer sports utility vehicles from model years 2011 through 2019 are part of a recall. Photo: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Ford is recalling approximately 1.89 million Explorer SUVs because the trim could detach and cause a "safety hazard" to other vehicles, according to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration documents.

Why it matters: If the trim detaches, it could increase the chance of a crash, NHTSA documents show.

The big picture: Ford said in documents it is aware of 568 consumer complaints and more than 14,000 warranty reports that allege the parts were detached or missing.

The automaker said it is not aware of any crashes or injuries related to the issue.

The recall is for Explorers from the 2011 through 2019 model years.

Threat level: Only 5% of the recalled Explorers are expected to be affected by the problem, Ford said in a statement Wednesday.

What's next: Dealers will inspect and replace the A-pillar trim as necessary, free of charge, documents show.

Owners of affected vehicles will be notified about the recall starting March 13.

Car owners can contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. The number for the recall is 24S02.

