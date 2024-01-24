14 mins ago - Business
Ford recalls 1.89 million Explorer SUVs for road hazard risk
Ford is recalling approximately 1.89 million Explorer SUVs because the trim could detach and cause a "safety hazard" to other vehicles, according to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration documents.
Why it matters: If the trim detaches, it could increase the chance of a crash, NHTSA documents show.
The big picture: Ford said in documents it is aware of 568 consumer complaints and more than 14,000 warranty reports that allege the parts were detached or missing.
- The automaker said it is not aware of any crashes or injuries related to the issue.
- The recall is for Explorers from the 2011 through 2019 model years.
Threat level: Only 5% of the recalled Explorers are expected to be affected by the problem, Ford said in a statement Wednesday.
What's next: Dealers will inspect and replace the A-pillar trim as necessary, free of charge, documents show.
- Owners of affected vehicles will be notified about the recall starting March 13.
- Car owners can contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. The number for the recall is 24S02.
More from Axios: