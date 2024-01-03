Ford recalls nearly 113,000 F-150 vehicles over crash risk

The Ford F-150 Lightning is displayed during the 2023 Los Angeles Auto Show on Nov. 24, 2023. Photo: Josh Lefkowitz/Getty Images

Ford is recalling some 113,000 F-150 vehicles over an increased crash risk, per a notice from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Driving the news: The impacted models are 2021-2023 F-150 vehicles equipped with the Trailer Tow Max Duty package and a 9.75-inch heavy-duty axle with a 3/4 float axle design.

What they found: An issue with the rear axle hub can result in a vehicle rolling away when it's in park without the parking brake applied, or cause a loss of drive power — both of which can increase the risk of a crash, according to the notice.

Where it stands: Owners are instructed to take their vehicles to a dealership for an interim repair if they experience symptoms linked to rear axle bolt breakage, like a clicking or rattling noise, per the NHTSA.

Go deeper: From workhorses to lifestyle vehicles: How pickup trucks got so big