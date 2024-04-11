2 hours ago - News
Houstonians share new bike route maps
Jay here! I wanted to share a pair of crowdsourced maps I can't wait to try out on my bike.
Why it matters: With a budding but incomplete bike network, Houston streets can be less than hospitable to those of us who pedal to get around.
- Since riding with traffic is nearly inevitable, it's important to have the inside scoop on which roads are bike-friendly.
The intrigue: Madeleine Pelzel, a cyclist, organizer and urban planner, compiled Houston's best and most dangerous bikeways in Google Maps.
- The map works as a wayfinding source strictly for cyclists, with a clearly labeled legend showing specific streets' bikeability, warnings of crossings to avoid, and up-to-date trail closures.
Meanwhile, I'm excited to see what comes of the newly concocted 6 Bayous Century Loop.
- The brainchild of Houston urban planner Geoff Carleton, the Century Loop introduces a 102-mile connected loop around the city, from the far reaches of Texas Highway 6 and George Bush Park to Sims Bayou and the Houston Ship Channel.
💭 My thought bubble: Pelzel's map is an invaluable resource in a world where vanilla Google Maps can lead bikers astray.
- Plus, the Century Loop will undoubtedly become a talker among Houston cyclists once it takes off — particularly those training for the annual MS 150.
