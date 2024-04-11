Houstonians share new bike route maps

Share on email (opens in new window)

Jay here! I wanted to share a pair of crowdsourced maps I can't wait to try out on my bike. Why it matters: With a budding but incomplete bike network, Houston streets can be less than hospitable to those of us who pedal to get around.

Since riding with traffic is nearly inevitable, it's important to have the inside scoop on which roads are bike-friendly.

The intrigue: Madeleine Pelzel, a cyclist, organizer and urban planner, compiled Houston's best and most dangerous bikeways in Google Maps.

The map works as a wayfinding source strictly for cyclists, with a clearly labeled legend showing specific streets' bikeability, warnings of crossings to avoid, and up-to-date trail closures.

Meanwhile, I'm excited to see what comes of the newly concocted 6 Bayous Century Loop.

The brainchild of Houston urban planner Geoff Carleton, the Century Loop introduces a 102-mile connected loop around the city, from the far reaches of Texas Highway 6 and George Bush Park to Sims Bayou and the Houston Ship Channel.

💭 My thought bubble: Pelzel's map is an invaluable resource in a world where vanilla Google Maps can lead bikers astray.