Houston Astros one week from opening day

Kyle Tucker takes a swing

Outfielder Kyle Tucker is healthy for the start of the season. Photo: Doug Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Astros return to Minute Maid Park in one week for the start of their 2024 campaign to win another title.

Why it matters: This year's push pits Houston against reigning World Series champions the Texas Rangers and the rest of the league as they hope to extend their seven-year streak of reaching the American League Championship Series — and hopefully beyond.

Flashback: Houston lost a bitter, seven-game ALCS last year to the Rangers, who went on to win the whole thing.

State of play: The Astros are under the management of new skipper Joe Espada, the team's longtime bench coach, and enter the season with some new faces and familiar favorites gracing the team.

  • The Astros notably picked up former San Diego Padres relief pitcher Josh Hader in January, adding depth to the bullpen.
  • ​​In December, they signed catcher Victor Caratini, who last year played for the Milwaukee Brewers and will back up Yainer Díaz behind the plate.
  • Several of the Astros' big bats are also returning, including Alex Bregman, Kyle Tucker and José Altuve, who cemented his legacy as an Astro for life when he signed a five-year, $125 million contract extension in February.

The latest: The Astros' starting rotation is ailing coming into the season, particularly for veteran ace Justin Verlander, right-hander José Urquidy and often-injured Lance McCullers Jr., who will all start the season on the injured list.

  • Utility player Michael Brantley, who retired after last season, was long rumored to return as a coach and was spotted this week in uniform giving shortstop Jeremy Peña advice in the batting cages.

By the numbers: As of March 15, the Astros had sold the 10th-most tickets of MLB teams on StubHub this year, according to the online retailer.

The intrigue: The Astros are one of only a handful of teams playing internationally this season.

💭 Jay's thought bubble: I'm all in on the Astros this year.

  • With 162 games ahead of us, it's a long road to October baseball. But even if Houston doesn't make it far in the postseason, there's always the Cancun World Series.

What we're watching: The opening series against the formidable New York Yankees starting March 28.

  • Tickets for the midday season opener are still available starting at $98.
