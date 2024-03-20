Mar 20, 2024 - Things to Do
Megan Thee Stallion announces Houston date for Hot Girl Summer Tour
Calling all Houston Hotties: Megan Thee Stallion is coming back to Houston this summer.
Driving the hype: The H-Town star announced Wednesday that she will perform at Toyota Center on June 14 for her Hot Girl Summer Tour. Memphis rapper GloRilla will join her.
- The tour will make 31 stops in North America and Europe beginning in May.
General sale for the tour will open on Friday, March 22 at 10am on AXS.
Flashback: Last year, Megan headlined the March Madness Music Festival and joined Beyoncé during the Renaissance World Tour to perform "Savage Remix," marking the first time they performed their Grammy-winning song live together.
The bottom line: It's about to get hotter in Houston this summer.
