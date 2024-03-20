Megan Thee Stallion announces Houston date for Hot Girl Summer Tour

Share on email (opens in new window)

Megan turning up the heat at Discovery Green last year. Photo: Derek White/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Discovery Sports

Calling all Houston Hotties: Megan Thee Stallion is coming back to Houston this summer. Driving the hype: The H-Town star announced Wednesday that she will perform at Toyota Center on June 14 for her Hot Girl Summer Tour. Memphis rapper GloRilla will join her.

The tour will make 31 stops in North America and Europe beginning in May.

General sale for the tour will open on Friday, March 22 at 10am on AXS.

Flashback: ​​Last year, Megan headlined the March Madness Music Festival and joined Beyoncé during the Renaissance World Tour to perform "Savage Remix," marking the first time they performed their Grammy-winning song live together.

The bottom line: It's about to get hotter in Houston this summer.