Megan Thee Stallion announces Houston date for Hot Girl Summer Tour

Photo of Megan Thee Stallion on stage.

Megan turning up the heat at Discovery Green last year. Photo: Derek White/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Discovery Sports

Calling all Houston Hotties: Megan Thee Stallion is coming back to Houston this summer.

Driving the hype: The H-Town star announced Wednesday that she will perform at Toyota Center on June 14 for her Hot Girl Summer Tour. Memphis rapper GloRilla will join her.

  • The tour will make 31 stops in North America and Europe beginning in May.

General sale for the tour will open on Friday, March 22 at 10am on AXS.

Flashback: ​​Last year, Megan headlined the March Madness Music Festival and joined Beyoncé during the Renaissance World Tour to perform "Savage Remix," marking the first time they performed their Grammy-winning song live together.

The bottom line: It's about to get hotter in Houston this summer.

