Scene from the city's tribute drone show to Beyoncé. Photo: Shafaq Patel/Axios

The BeyHive was buzzing with Beyoncé back in her hometown this weekend.

What's happening: Before her double shows, Beyoncé Knowles made a surprise appearance in Midtown on Friday morning to celebrate the Knowles-Rowland House, a housing complex for the homeless expected to reopen in 2024.

The $10.5 million project will provide permanent housing for 31 people, per Houston Public Media. It will also feature services for residents like transportation, mental and physical health and job assistance.

Context: Beyoncé and fellow Destiny's Child singer Kelly Rowland previously helped fund the Knowles-Rowland Center for Youth, which opened in 1999 but later sustained hurricane and fire damage.

It's on the campus of St. John's Church — where the Knowles and Rowland families have long been congregants, per HPM.

Harris County is funding a majority of the renovation with $7.2 million in American Rescue Plan Act money, while the Houston-based Bread of Life, which Beyoncé and her mother Tina Knowles have supported, covers the rest.

What they're saying: "She's a busy lady," Monique Williams, director of partnerships and development for Bread of Life, told HPM.

"For her to pause and just kind of return home and to be in this space with us and to hear again what more will be done and to see her legacy, I think it was wonderful for everyone."

At the first of two shows on Saturday, Beyoncé and fellow Houstonian Megan Thee Stallion performed Grammy-winning "Savage Remix" live together for the first time.

The intrigue: Megan's surprise appearance had been rumored after she pulled out of a New York City festival where she had been slotted to perform this weekend.

Meanwhile, the City of Houston, Houston First Corp. and Central Houston hosted a "Hou Run the World" official Beyoncé celebration with a local band, fireworks and a Beyoncé-themed drone show.