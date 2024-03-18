Mar 18, 2024 - News

Jonas Brothers set RodeoHouston attendance record

headshot
Photo of 75,600 in NRG, many with their flashlights on

The Jonas Brothers were all adorned in Western attire. Photo: Shafaq Patel/Axios

The last weekend of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo was one for the records.

Driving the news: Despite the storms on Friday, the Jonas Brothers set an all-time attendance record of 75,600, beating the record set only days before by Los Tigres del Norte, who had sold only five fewer tickets.

Inside the room: Kevin, Joe, and Nick Jonas, who performed at RodeoHouston in 2009, played hits from their albums, including "Sucker," as well as throwbacks like "Year 3000" and "Junebug."

  • They even performed songs from their solo careers. Nick sang "Jealous," and Joe brought a dance-pop vibe to "Cake by the Ocean."
  • The concert was so unmissable that one attendee even Facetimed his sister for the entire show.

💭 Shafaq's thought bubble: The concert was incredibly fun — the set list couldn't have been better. They delivered exactly what the audience wanted and paid homage to their roots, performing the songs that built their fanbase.

  • My highlight was the throwback to their "Camp Rock" songs.
Photo of Grand Champion Steer of Show
Blaize Benson with his Grand Champion Steer of Show, Woozy. Photo: Courtesy of Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

Plus: The Jr. Market Grand Champion Steer, Woozy, sold at auction for $1 million, tying the rodeo's record, set in 2022.

  • Earlier this rodeo season, the Junior Market Lamb and Goat Auction set new records. The Grand Champion Lamb sold for $500,000, breaking the previous record of $350,000 set last year. The Grand Champion Goat sold for $305,000, surpassing last year's record of $240,000.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Houston.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Houston stories

No stories could be found

Houstonpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Houston.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more