Jonas Brothers set RodeoHouston attendance record
The last weekend of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo was one for the records.
Driving the news: Despite the storms on Friday, the Jonas Brothers set an all-time attendance record of 75,600, beating the record set only days before by Los Tigres del Norte, who had sold only five fewer tickets.
Inside the room: Kevin, Joe, and Nick Jonas, who performed at RodeoHouston in 2009, played hits from their albums, including "Sucker," as well as throwbacks like "Year 3000" and "Junebug."
- They even performed songs from their solo careers. Nick sang "Jealous," and Joe brought a dance-pop vibe to "Cake by the Ocean."
- The concert was so unmissable that one attendee even Facetimed his sister for the entire show.
💭 Shafaq's thought bubble: The concert was incredibly fun — the set list couldn't have been better. They delivered exactly what the audience wanted and paid homage to their roots, performing the songs that built their fanbase.
- My highlight was the throwback to their "Camp Rock" songs.
Plus: The Jr. Market Grand Champion Steer, Woozy, sold at auction for $1 million, tying the rodeo's record, set in 2022.
- Earlier this rodeo season, the Junior Market Lamb and Goat Auction set new records. The Grand Champion Lamb sold for $500,000, breaking the previous record of $350,000 set last year. The Grand Champion Goat sold for $305,000, surpassing last year's record of $240,000.
