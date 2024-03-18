The last weekend of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo was one for the records.

Driving the news: Despite the storms on Friday, the Jonas Brothers set an all-time attendance record of 75,600, beating the record set only days before by Los Tigres del Norte, who had sold only five fewer tickets.

Inside the room: Kevin, Joe, and Nick Jonas, who performed at RodeoHouston in 2009, played hits from their albums, including "Sucker," as well as throwbacks like "Year 3000" and "Junebug."

They even performed songs from their solo careers. Nick sang "Jealous," and Joe brought a dance-pop vibe to "Cake by the Ocean."

The concert was so unmissable that one attendee even Facetimed his sister for the entire show.

💭 Shafaq's thought bubble: The concert was incredibly fun — the set list couldn't have been better. They delivered exactly what the audience wanted and paid homage to their roots, performing the songs that built their fanbase.

My highlight was the throwback to their "Camp Rock" songs.

Blaize Benson with his Grand Champion Steer of Show, Woozy. Photo: Courtesy of Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

Plus: The Jr. Market Grand Champion Steer, Woozy, sold at auction for $1 million, tying the rodeo's record, set in 2022.