Guide to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

What's new: There's a new ride called the Joker 360, a 16-seat pendulum that swings clockwise and counterclockwise with high speeds and free-falling sensations.
Plus: Look for new food, retailers and merch. New foods include Hot Cheeto cheese pickle pizza, ice cream chicken on a stick, and the Barbalicious float, a bubblegum soda topped with cotton candy and whipped cream.
Livestock auctions will be held throughout the rodeo, with the steer auction at 11am on March 16.
Last year's top steer was auctioned off for $550,000. In 2022, the grand champion steer garnered a record-breaking $1 million.