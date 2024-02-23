Guide to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Get your cowboy hats ready. Photo: Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images

Shine your boots, Houston. The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo officially kicks off Tuesday. Why it matters: The rodeo essentially becomes the center of the Houston universe for three weeks as millions flock to NRG for the rodeo's concerts, carnival and events.

By the numbers: Last year, the overall attendance was nearly 2.5 million, generating nearly $193 million in operating revenue, per the RodeoHouston website.

What to do: Aside from the main-event concert lineup, eating quintessential rodeo food, and carnival rides, there's plenty to do and see.

At the AgVenture site, which will include pony rides and a petting zoo, children and adults can get hands-on experience with the agriculture world.

You can learn about a range of topics for free at the ranching and wildlife expo.

Join sing-alongs at the Junction, a kid-focused area with rides, games and fun exhibits.

Plus, there's therapeutic riding and other events for those with special needs.

What's new: There's a new ride called the Joker 360, a 16-seat pendulum that swings clockwise and counterclockwise with high speeds and free-falling sensations.

Plus: Look for new food, retailers and merch. New foods include Hot Cheeto cheese pickle pizza, ice cream chicken on a stick, and the Barbalicious float, a bubblegum soda topped with cotton candy and whipped cream.

Livestock auctions will be held throughout the rodeo, with the steer auction at 11am on March 16.

Last year's top steer was auctioned off for $550,000. In 2022, the grand champion steer garnered a record-breaking $1 million.

Special days:

Feb. 28: Armed Forces Appreciation Day — free admission for armed forces members and family.

Feb. 28 and March 13: Family Wednesdays — free admission for folks 60 and older and children under 12 until noon.

Feb. 29: Sensory Friendly Day.

March 1: Black Heritage Day.

March 4: First Responders Day — free admission for first responders and family.

March 6: Community Day — free admission until noon.

March 7: Volunteer Appreciation Day.

March 10: Go Tejano Day.

If you go: Ground entrance tickets start at $20 and do not include concert access.