Guide to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

Photo of a woman riding a horse and an audience watching her.

Get your cowboy hats ready. Photo: Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images

Shine your boots, Houston. The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo officially kicks off Tuesday.

Why it matters: The rodeo essentially becomes the center of the Houston universe for three weeks as millions flock to NRG for the rodeo's concerts, carnival and events.

By the numbers: Last year, the overall attendance was nearly 2.5 million, generating nearly $193 million in operating revenue, per the RodeoHouston website.

What to do: Aside from the main-event concert lineup, eating quintessential rodeo food, and carnival rides, there's plenty to do and see.

  • At the AgVenture site, which will include pony rides and a petting zoo, children and adults can get hands-on experience with the agriculture world.
  • You can learn about a range of topics for free at the ranching and wildlife expo.
  • Join sing-alongs at the Junction, a kid-focused area with rides, games and fun exhibits.
  • Plus, there's therapeutic riding and other events for those with special needs.

What's new: There's a new ride called the Joker 360, a 16-seat pendulum that swings clockwise and counterclockwise with high speeds and free-falling sensations.

  • Plus: Look for new food, retailers and merch. New foods include Hot Cheeto cheese pickle pizza, ice cream chicken on a stick, and the Barbalicious float, a bubblegum soda topped with cotton candy and whipped cream.

Livestock auctions will be held throughout the rodeo, with the steer auction at 11am on March 16.

  • Last year's top steer was auctioned off for $550,000. In 2022, the grand champion steer garnered a record-breaking $1 million.

Special days:

  • Feb. 28: Armed Forces Appreciation Day — free admission for armed forces members and family.
  • Feb. 28 and March 13: Family Wednesdays — free admission for folks 60 and older and children under 12 until noon.
  • Feb. 29: Sensory Friendly Day.
  • March 1: Black Heritage Day.
  • March 4: First Responders Day — free admission for first responders and family.
  • March 6: Community Day — free admission until noon.
  • March 7: Volunteer Appreciation Day.
  • March 10: Go Tejano Day.

If you go: Ground entrance tickets start at $20 and do not include concert access.

  • Concert tickets include grounds access.
