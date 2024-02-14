Don't come to Houston to see UFOs

Data: National UFO Reporting Center, U.S. Census; Map: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals The Houston metro area had 15 UFO sightings per 100,000 residents between 2000 and 2023, Axios' Alex Fitzpatrick, Erin Davis and Alice Feng report from National UFO Reporting Center data. That's compared to the national average of 34.3 sightings per 100,000 residents.

By comparison, Lincoln County, Nevada — home to Area 51 — had the most of any U.S. county, with 820.9 per 100,000 residents.

The intrigue: Houston ranked last among major U.S. metros for the rate of sightings.

Houstonians reported just 1,103 instances of UFO sightings in that time frame.

The intrigue: UFO reports spiked when SpaceX's Starlink satellites — which can look like a train streaking across the night sky — were first launched in 2019 and 2020, says Christian Stepien, the National UFO Reporting Center's chief technology officer.

Yes, but: That's less the case now, he says, as more people learn what Starlink looks like.

💭 Jay's thought bubble: I didn't know it at the time, but I once witnessed a Starlink launch and indeed was dazed and confused at the sight.

The bottom line: Despite rising public acceptance of UFO chatter, there's still no proof that we're being visited by extraterrestrials.