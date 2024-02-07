Houston chef competes in "Top Chef" Season 21
Houston culinary star Michelle Wallace has high hopes for becoming America's next "Top Chef."
Driving the news: Bravo announced Wallace as one of 15 "cheftestants" that will compete on Season 21 of the cooking competition show, which premiers March 20.
Catch up fast: Wallace is the former executive chef of Gatlin's BBQ who left in 2023 to start b'tween Sandwich Co., a pop-up restaurant that blends her pitmastery and kitchen skills.
- While studying at Texas Southern University, she started making meals for Houston Texans players after being introduced by her cousin, a player on the team.
- She then went to culinary school and worked at several restaurants before starting her own business.
Flashback: Wallace competed on Food Network's "BBQ Brawl" back in 2022.
The big picture: The Bayou City's food scene is nationally, if not globally, acclaimed.
- Wallace is well-positioned to add to the heaping pile of evidence that Houston is indeed a world-renowned food city.
How to watch: Season 21 will air Wednesdays on Bravo.
- Episodes will be released the next day on Peacock.
