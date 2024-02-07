Houston chef competes in "Top Chef" Season 21

Share on email (opens in new window)

Houston culinary star Michelle Wallace has high hopes for becoming America's next "Top Chef."

Driving the news: Bravo announced Wallace as one of 15 "cheftestants" that will compete on Season 21 of the cooking competition show, which premiers March 20.

Catch up fast: Wallace is the former executive chef of Gatlin's BBQ who left in 2023 to start b'tween Sandwich Co., a pop-up restaurant that blends her pitmastery and kitchen skills.

While studying at Texas Southern University, she started making meals for Houston Texans players after being introduced by her cousin, a player on the team.

She then went to culinary school and worked at several restaurants before starting her own business.

Flashback: Wallace competed on Food Network's "BBQ Brawl" back in 2022.

The big picture: The Bayou City's food scene is nationally, if not globally, acclaimed.

Wallace is well-positioned to add to the heaping pile of evidence that Houston is indeed a world-renowned food city.

How to watch: Season 21 will air Wednesdays on Bravo.