NY Times highlights trendy menus at six Houston restaurants

Restaurants are offering caviar "in every way you could imagine," according to the New York Times, including with a quesadilla at Tatemó. Photo: Annie Mulligan/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images

The New York Times recently reviewed 121 U.S. restaurant menus — including six from the Houston area — to determine what's in and what's out on the dining scene this year.

What they're saying: "After years of plexiglass dividers, curbside delivery, masked servers and, yes, QR codes, one thing was immediately clear: Physical menus aren't just back. They have more personality than ever," the Times wrote.

Zoom in: The Times examined the menus of Tatemó, Jūn, ​​Cucharita, Street to Kitchen, Navy Blue and Burger Bodega for both design and offerings.

Menu aesthetics: Some menus have cheesy fonts and intentionally wonky formatting, like ​​Mexico City bistro Cucharita, which has a quirky aesthetic juxtaposed with its $90 caviar service.

Tatemó was critiqued for its small menu font ("What is this, a restaurant for ants?"), and Burger Bodega was highlighted for its menu board.

Trendy dishes: The Times noted several trends in menus — from Caesar salads to fried chicken to nostalgic desserts.

Houston restaurants were represented in the popular yuzu and caviar categories, with Navy Blue and Tatemó having both.

Mocktails: The Times pointed to Jūn's selection of "zero-poof" cocktails — which are apparently the new "mocktails."