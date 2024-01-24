Houston restaurants honored as James Beard semifinalists
Eleven Houston-area restaurants and chefs made the list of James Beard Award semifinalists released Wednesday.
Here are the nominees in the national categories:
- Outstanding Restaurant: Nancy's Hustle
- Emerging Chef: Ope Amosu, ChòpnBlọk
- Best New Restaurant: Jūn
- Outstanding Bakery: Koffeteria
- Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker: Stephanie Velasquez, Ema HTX
- Outstanding Hospitality: Bludorn
- Outstanding Restaurateur: Itai Ben Eli and Itamar Levy, Sof Hospitality Group (Doris Metropolitan, Hamsa, and Bādolina Bakery & Café)
Plus: Several locals made the list of the best chefs in Texas:
- Emmanuel Chavez, Tatemó
- Mark Clayton, Squable
- Victoria Elizondo, Cochinita & Co
- Thomas Bille, Belly of the Beast (Spring)
Flashback: Houston had 10 semifinalists last year, and Street to Kitchen's chef Benchawan Jabthong Painter won the Best Chef: Texas category.
Of note: Some of these chefs and restaurants were nominated last year under different categories, including Nancy's Hustle (Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages Program), Tatemó (Best New Restaurant) and Cochinita's Victoria Elizondo (Emerging Chef).
What's next: Finalists will be announced on April 3, and the winners will be revealed in a ceremony in Chicago on June 10.
