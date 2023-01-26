Several Houston chefs and restaurants got some major nods from the prestigious James Beard Foundation, which released its semifinalist list Wednesday.

Why it matters: The James Beard awards are considered the Oscars of the food world. Being on the list equates to having made exceptional culinary achievements.

The big picture: The recognition of our local chefs underscores that Houston is a food destination.

The intrigue: Chris Williams, the chef and owner of Lucille's, is nominated for Outstanding Restaurateur for the second year in a row.

Christine Ha and Tony Nguyen of Xin Chào are nominated for Outstanding Chef, after being nominated for Best Chef in Texas last year.

Other local semifinalists in national categories:

Victoria Elizondo of Cochinita & Co. for Emerging Chef

Tatemó for Best New Restaurant

Theodore Rex for Outstanding Hospitality

Nancy's Hustle for Outstanding Wine and Beverage Program

Plus: Several locals made the list for the best chefs in Texas:

Gatlin's BBQ chef Greg Gatlin

Street to Kitchen chef Benchawan Jabthong Painter

Nam Giao chef Ai Le

Kiran's chef Kiran Verma

Flashback: Last year, the only Houston establishment to win a James Beard Award was cocktail bar Julep for Outstanding Bar Program.

What's next: Finalists will be announced in March, and the winners will be revealed in a ceremony in Chicago on June 5.