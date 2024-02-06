Nearly 16% of Houston millennials live at home

Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: U.S. Census Bureau via IPUMS; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

15.7% of Houston's millennials lived with their parents in 2022, according to the latest census figures.

Nationally, that number was 15.8%.

Why it matters: Younger people are increasingly struggling to swing high housing costs and are returning to their childhood bedrooms.

The number of Americans aged 25-34 living at home has jumped more than 87% in the past two decades, according to U.S. Census Bureau data.

What's happening: Younger generations may be staying home to save on expenses like rent or a future down payment, says Adina Dragos, research analyst at RentCafe, an apartment search website.

More young adults could also be choosing to care for family members, Dragos tells Axios.

Reality check: Plunging affordability hasn't stopped some millennials (those aged 27-42) from buying homes, often with family help.