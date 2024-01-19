Where to watch the Texans this weekend
Houston is rallying around the Texans as they continue an impressive run in the NFL playoffs this weekend.
Catch up quick: The Texans, who finished the regular season with a 10-7 record, advanced to the next round of the playoffs after beating the Cleveland Browns in Houston last weekend during a wild card matchup.
- Houston mercilessly walloped Joe Flacco and the Browns, including two pick-sixes late in the game that sealed their 45-14 victory.
Driving the news: The Texans will travel to Maryland to take on the Baltimore Ravens (13-4 in the regular season) in the AFC Divisional Round on Saturday.
- Kickoff is at 3:30pm on ESPN and ABC.
If you're in Houston and want to catch the game, the atmosphere of the Texans' official watch party in downtown is unlikely to be beaten.
- The event will be held at Avenida Plaza outside the George R. Brown Convention Center. A fan fest showcasing former Texans stars, cheerleaders and Toro will start at 1:30pm.
- Saturday's high is a bitter 48 degrees, so be sure to bundle up if you make it out.
- The Texans are encouraging folks to RSVP.
Plus, check out 365 Things to Do in Houston's roundup of watch parties for other options — including several held indoors.
