Where to watch the Texans this weekend

C.J. Stroud enters the game

In C.J. we trust. Photo: Ryan Kang/Getty Images

Houston is rallying around the Texans as they continue an impressive run in the NFL playoffs this weekend.

Catch up quick: The Texans, who finished the regular season with a 10-7 record, advanced to the next round of the playoffs after beating the Cleveland Browns in Houston last weekend during a wild card matchup.

  • Houston mercilessly walloped Joe Flacco and the Browns, including two pick-sixes late in the game that sealed their 45-14 victory.

Driving the news: The Texans will travel to Maryland to take on the Baltimore Ravens (13-4 in the regular season) in the AFC Divisional Round on Saturday.

  • Kickoff is at 3:30pm on ESPN and ABC.

If you're in Houston and want to catch the game, the atmosphere of the Texans' official watch party in downtown is unlikely to be beaten.

  • The event will be held at Avenida Plaza outside the George R. Brown Convention Center. A fan fest showcasing former Texans stars, cheerleaders and Toro will start at 1:30pm.
  • Saturday's high is a bitter 48 degrees, so be sure to bundle up if you make it out.
  • The Texans are encouraging folks to RSVP.

Plus, check out 365 Things to Do in Houston's roundup of watch parties for other options — including several held indoors.

