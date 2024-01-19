Where to watch the Texans this weekend

Houston is rallying around the Texans as they continue an impressive run in the NFL playoffs this weekend.

Catch up quick: The Texans, who finished the regular season with a 10-7 record, advanced to the next round of the playoffs after beating the Cleveland Browns in Houston last weekend during a wild card matchup.

Houston mercilessly walloped Joe Flacco and the Browns, including two pick-sixes late in the game that sealed their 45-14 victory.

Driving the news: The Texans will travel to Maryland to take on the Baltimore Ravens (13-4 in the regular season) in the AFC Divisional Round on Saturday.

Kickoff is at 3:30pm on ESPN and ABC.

If you're in Houston and want to catch the game, the atmosphere of the Texans' official watch party in downtown is unlikely to be beaten.

The event will be held at Avenida Plaza outside the George R. Brown Convention Center. A fan fest showcasing former Texans stars, cheerleaders and Toro will start at 1:30pm.

Saturday's high is a bitter 48 degrees, so be sure to bundle up if you make it out.

The Texans are encouraging folks to RSVP.

Plus, check out 365 Things to Do in Houston's roundup of watch parties for other options — including several held indoors.