Texans to take on Cleveland Browns in AFC wild card game

It's almost game day in Houston.

Why it matters: Saturday's wild card matchup between the Texans and the Cleveland Browns is Houston's first playoff appearance since the 2019 season — and a testament to the hard work put in by rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud and new head coach DeMeco Ryans this season.

Catch up fast: The Texans finished the season with an AFC South division-best 10-7 record, surpassing even some of the most optimistic predictions after winning only three games last year.

By the numbers: The Texans have a 1.8% chance of making the Super Bowl, and only 0.4% chance of winning the thing, according to the ESPN NFL Power Index.

Cleveland on the other hand has a 2.5% chance of making the Super Bowl and a 0.7% chance of winning.

Neither team has ever made it to the Super Bowl.

Zoom out: The NFL's script writers have lined up some incredible storylines in the first week of the playoffs. In addition to Dallas Cowboys' head coach Mike McCarthy facing his former team, Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill faces his former team in Kansas City, and Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford will play his former team in Detroit.

Of note: With the new playoff format, only one team in each conference gets a bye in the first round.

Flashback: The Browns (11-6 in the AFC North) are a familiar foe, having beaten the Texans 36-22 on Dec. 24 when Stroud was undergoing concussion protocol.

But a healthy Stroud is expected to start Saturday, giving the Browns and backup quarterback Joe Flacco something to worry about.

Meanwhile, Stroud has been preparing for this moment his whole life.

"I'm really excited to play in my first playoff game," Stroud told the Houston Chronicle. "I can't wait to see NRG, how loud and excited the fans are going to be. It's been a goal of mine since I've been a kid. I've always watched it. So I'm really excited and just ready to roll."

How to watch: Kickoff is at 3:30pm. The game will be broadcast on NBC and streamed on Peacock.

Tickets to the game are sold out, but Ticketmaster has aftermarket seats starting at around $100.

Home Run Dugout and Kirby Ice House are also hosting watch parties for the game.

What's next: If the Texans prevail over the Browns, they'll advance to the divisional round.