COVID, flu and allergies collide in Texas

Data: CDC; Map: Axios Visuals

The germs that spread over the holidays are still making their rounds, leaving many illness-ridden Texans to wonder, "Is it COVID, flu or allergies?"

Why it matters: Several respiratory illnesses are making the rounds simultaneously this season, including colds, flu, COVID and even cedar fever.

Because they share symptoms of sore throat, runny nose, itchy eyes, headaches and fatigue, it can be difficult to diagnose which is the culprit.

State of play: COVID, flu and RSV have been on the rise statewide in recent months.

About half of states, including Texas, were reporting "very high" flu activity as of Dec. 30, according to the latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.

The percentage of positive flu tests in Texas clinical laboratories was nearly 23% as of Dec. 30, per the agency.

Plus: Texas is also about to hit peak cedar allergy season this month.

But, but, but: Harris County COVID levels remain low, with wastewater surveillance showing a slight increase from late December to early January.

Threat level: Data on the Harris County uptake of the most recent booster isn't available, but only 10% of residents had the booster that became available in 2022, per CDC data analyzed by the New York Times.

Zoom out: The agency estimates that between 10 million and 19 million Americans have had the flu this season, and 110,000 to 230,000 people have been hospitalized because of the illness.

Almost 32 million flu cases were estimated in the 2022-2023 season.

Be smart: It's not too late to get a flu or COVID vaccine to protect yourself against serious illness and complications.