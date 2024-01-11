2 hours ago - Health

COVID, flu and allergies collide in Texas

headshot
headshot
Influenza activity levels
Data: CDC; Map: Axios Visuals

The germs that spread over the holidays are still making their rounds, leaving many illness-ridden Texans to wonder, "Is it COVID, flu or allergies?"

Why it matters: Several respiratory illnesses are making the rounds simultaneously this season, including colds, flu, COVID and even cedar fever.

  • Because they share symptoms of sore throat, runny nose, itchy eyes, headaches and fatigue, it can be difficult to diagnose which is the culprit.

State of play: COVID, flu and RSV have been on the rise statewide in recent months.

Plus: Texas is also about to hit peak cedar allergy season this month.

But, but, but: Harris County COVID levels remain low, with wastewater surveillance showing a slight increase from late December to early January.

Threat level: Data on the Harris County uptake of the most recent booster isn't available, but only 10% of residents had the booster that became available in 2022, per CDC data analyzed by the New York Times.

Zoom out: The agency estimates that between 10 million and 19 million Americans have had the flu this season, and 110,000 to 230,000 people have been hospitalized because of the illness.

Be smart: It's not too late to get a flu or COVID vaccine to protect yourself against serious illness and complications.

  • Check the expiration date of your at-home COVID tests before using them, and order more free ones from the government if needed.
  • If you're prone to allergies, Texas A&M Forest Service's Jonathan Motsinger recommends taking your allergy medicine daily this winter.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Houston.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Houston stories

No stories could be found

Houstonpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Houston.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more