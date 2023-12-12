Harris County lags in electric vehicle miles driven

Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: Replica; Map: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

Harris County saw an estimated 104 electric vehicle miles driven per 1,000 residents on a typical weekday in the second quarter of 2023.

Yes, but: That's a fraction of the 20,530 miles driven in all vehicles per 1,000 residents during the typical weekday.

Be smart: Harris County ranked 32nd out of Texas' 254 counties.

Fort Bend County ranked sixth, Montgomery County ranked 16th, Chambers County ranked 20th and Waller County ranked 21st.

Meanwhile, Travis County took the crown in Texas with 380 EV miles driven per 1,000 residents.

How it works: The data, from mobility analytics platform Replica, is based on anonymized mobile device info, roadside sensors, transit agencies and more.

The big picture: Much of the country's EV use is concentrated in the "four corners" of California, the Pacific Northwest, the Northeast and the Southeast.

Two glaring exceptions? Colorado and Hawai'i'.

What's happening: Electric car sales are booming — but remain short of automakers' hopes as some potential buyers continue to be skeptical about their range, performance and cost.

Several major automakers, including Ford, General Motors and others, are recalibrating their electric car ambitions after lower-than-expected sales.

Yes, but: Used EV prices are dropping fast.

That's bad news for early adopters who hoped to skirt the law of depreciation — but a win for those looking to go electric on a tighter budget.

The bottom line: The story this map ultimately tells? The electric car revolution is happening — it's just unevenly distributed.