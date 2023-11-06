1 hour ago - Sports
How to watch the Dynamo play Game 2 of playoffs Round One
The Dynamo's playoff push continues Monday.
Driving the news: Game 2 of Round One against Real Salt Lake kicks off Monday at 8pm in Utah.
Catch up fast: The Dynamo are fresh off a 2-1 win in Game 1.
- Houston stars Héctor Herrera and Amine Bassi scored.
- The Dynamo have home-field advantage in the best-of-three series.
- If they lose tonight, the series shifts back to Houston. A victory would send Houston straight to the semifinals.
How to watch: The game will be streamed on Apple TV's MLS Season Pass, which is $15 a month.
Our thought bubble: With it being so late in the season, you're likely going to need the subscription for only a month or — hopefully — two.
- Paying at most $30 is well worth it for MLS playoff action on your TV.
Plus: You can watch the game at bars and pubs that are official Dynamo partners, including EaDo's Pitch 25 and Upper Kirby's Kirby Ice House.
