The Dynamo won the 2023 U.S. Open Cup final. Can they win the league championship? Photo: Carmen Mandato/USSF/Getty Images

The Dynamo's playoff push continues Monday.

Driving the news: Game 2 of Round One against Real Salt Lake kicks off Monday at 8pm in Utah.

Catch up fast: The Dynamo are fresh off a 2-1 win in Game 1.

Houston stars Héctor Herrera and Amine Bassi scored.

The Dynamo have home-field advantage in the best-of-three series.

If they lose tonight, the series shifts back to Houston. A victory would send Houston straight to the semifinals.

How to watch: The game will be streamed on Apple TV's MLS Season Pass, which is $15 a month.

Our thought bubble: With it being so late in the season, you're likely going to need the subscription for only a month or — hopefully — two.

Paying at most $30 is well worth it for MLS playoff action on your TV.

Plus: You can watch the game at bars and pubs that are official Dynamo partners, including EaDo's Pitch 25 and Upper Kirby's Kirby Ice House.