Dynamo make playoffs for first time since 2017

The Dynamo's Corey Baird was all smiles after scoring a goal against Real Salt Lake on Aug. 26. Photo: Chris Gardner/Getty Images

The Dynamo are heading to the 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs this Sunday against Real Salt Lake.

Why it matters: This will be the first time the Dynamo have been to the playoffs since 2017, and they will have home-field advantage at least in Round One.

Catch up quick: After missing the playoffs for the eighth time in nine seasons last year, the Dynamo hired coach Ben Olsen and brought in several new players, including attacking midfielder Amine Bassi, who has scored 10 goals this season.

Mexican star midfielder Héctor Herrera, who arrived in mid-2022, hit his stride this year, notching four goals and 17 assists.

The Dynamo finished fourth in the Western Conference and head into the playoffs riding a five-game unbeaten streak, which started a month ago with a 2-1 victory over Inter Miami in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup finals.

What we're watching: Game 1 in the best-of-three series is set for 5pm Sunday at Shell Energy Stadium.

Flashback: The teams have each won 13 games against each other since 2006, when they first played each other.

The Dynamo most recently beat Real Salt Lake 3-0 on Aug. 26.

What they're saying: "We need the fans on Sunday," Olsen told media Wednesday. "We needed them all year."

"The people that have showed up for us consistently have given us a real boost at home. We're hoping, because of the event itself, that we get some new people in those seats that give us even more of an electric atmosphere."

If you go: Tickets start at $35.

How to watch: The game will be streamed on Apple TV's MLS Season Pass.