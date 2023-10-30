Share on email (opens in new window)

Cruise has pumped the brakes on a nationwide experiment in autonomous vehicles and has suspended its self-driving cars in Houston.

Catch up quick: Officials with the company, a California-based subsidiary of General Motors, announced late last week they are pausing driverless operations.

"The most important thing for us right now is to take steps to rebuild public trust," company officials posted on X.

Context: The move came after the California Department of Motor Vehicles on Tuesday suspended Cruise's driverless testing permits in San Francisco due to an "unreasonable risk to public safety."

Zoom in: Cruise reported three collisions involving its driverless vehicles to Houston officials, per Jesse Bounds, head of the mayor's office of innovation.

Bounds said Cruise wasn't at fault in any of the three incidents. Details of the crashes were not immediately available.

Cruise vehicles also blocked traffic in Montrose when a traffic light malfunctioned in September, forcing drivers to divert around the stopped cars.

What they're saying: Despite the headwinds, GM CEO Mary Barra insists the company is staying the course.

In a statement to Axios, a spokesman added: "Reimagining our business for the next chapter of transportation isn't easy, but our commitment to an all-EV and autonomous vehicle future is stronger than ever, and our operating discipline will help us break through and win."

The big picture: GM's biggest bets on the future — electric vehicles, autonomy and subscription software — are all running into trouble, and now the likelihood of sharply higher labor costs is raising the stakes even higher, Axios' Joann Muller writes.

