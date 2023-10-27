Houston's city attorney believes it could be hard to comply with Proposition B, which would require Houston to leave the region's metropolitan planning organization if substantial changes do not occur, per a memo obtained by Axios.

Why it matters: This is voters' first look at the city's legal stance on the ballot initiative.

Leaving the Houston-Galveston Area Council (H-GAC) might not be as easy as it sounds, per the memo from city attorney Arturo Michel to Mayor Sylvester Turner sent Aug. 20.

Catch up fast: Houston is one of 37 local governments represented on the H-GAC board of directors and one of 28 governments on its transportation policy council.

The organization makes myriad policy decisions for the entire 13-county region, from doling out federal funds to approving transportation projects like the North Houston Highway Improvement Project.

The intrigue: Houston and unincorporated Harris County account for 57% of the region's population — but get only 11% of the vote on the Houston-Galveston Area Council board of directors, per January Advisors, a Houston-based data science consulting firm.

This means Houston misses out on critical funding, receiving, for instance, only 2% of recent federal flood mitigation funds.

What happened: More than 20,000 Houstonians signed a petition to place on the Nov. 7 ballot the proposition that would require H-GAC to change its representative makeup within 60 days, or Houston would leave the organization and create a new MPO.

Driving the news: The memo, which Michel confirmed to Axios was authentic, outlines the "substantial barriers" the city would face in trying to leave the MPO: It would require governor approval and support from 75% of the region's representatives — a majority of whom represent suburbs interested in maintaining the status quo.

Read the full memo here.

Also: Michel said the city would lose access to federal funds and regional Transportation Improvement Program funds if it left H-GAC.

"While current projects in the queue would proceed, new projects would likely not be added, nor would the city have any influence over their funding," Michel wrote.

The other side: Representatives with Fair For Houston, the grassroots organization that led the push for a referendum, said they could beat the 75% threshold if Fort Bend County — which Fair For Houston says is supportive of the initiative — can vote on their side.

"We maintain that, because federal law is clear about the requirement for the participation of the largest city in an MPO, there is not a substantial risk of Houston losing a seat at the table," Fair For Houston representatives Ally Smither and Evan Choate said in a statement.

Read their full statement here.

Between the lines: Despite the worst-case scenarios outlined in Michel's letter to Turner, the city might not even have to leave the MPO. H-GAC leaders appear willing to work with Houston if Prop. B were to pass.

"I am confident that as a region, we can work our way through whatever the result may be," Chuck Wemple, H-GAC's executive director, told Bloomberg last week. "The board has been open to discussions like this in the past."

He told the outlet that his position is "positive and constructive and open."

What's next: Early voting ends Nov. 3, and Election Day is Nov. 7.