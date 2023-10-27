Houston city attorney's memo shows doubts about Proposition B
Houston's city attorney believes it could be hard to comply with Proposition B, which would require Houston to leave the region's metropolitan planning organization if substantial changes do not occur, per a memo obtained by Axios.
Why it matters: This is voters' first look at the city's legal stance on the ballot initiative.
- Leaving the Houston-Galveston Area Council (H-GAC) might not be as easy as it sounds, per the memo from city attorney Arturo Michel to Mayor Sylvester Turner sent Aug. 20.
Catch up fast: Houston is one of 37 local governments represented on the H-GAC board of directors and one of 28 governments on its transportation policy council.
- The organization makes myriad policy decisions for the entire 13-county region, from doling out federal funds to approving transportation projects like the North Houston Highway Improvement Project.
The intrigue: Houston and unincorporated Harris County account for 57% of the region's population — but get only 11% of the vote on the Houston-Galveston Area Council board of directors, per January Advisors, a Houston-based data science consulting firm.
- This means Houston misses out on critical funding, receiving, for instance, only 2% of recent federal flood mitigation funds.
What happened: More than 20,000 Houstonians signed a petition to place on the Nov. 7 ballot the proposition that would require H-GAC to change its representative makeup within 60 days, or Houston would leave the organization and create a new MPO.
Driving the news: The memo, which Michel confirmed to Axios was authentic, outlines the "substantial barriers" the city would face in trying to leave the MPO: It would require governor approval and support from 75% of the region's representatives — a majority of whom represent suburbs interested in maintaining the status quo.
- Read the full memo here.
Also: Michel said the city would lose access to federal funds and regional Transportation Improvement Program funds if it left H-GAC.
- "While current projects in the queue would proceed, new projects would likely not be added, nor would the city have any influence over their funding," Michel wrote.
The other side: Representatives with Fair For Houston, the grassroots organization that led the push for a referendum, said they could beat the 75% threshold if Fort Bend County — which Fair For Houston says is supportive of the initiative — can vote on their side.
- "We maintain that, because federal law is clear about the requirement for the participation of the largest city in an MPO, there is not a substantial risk of Houston losing a seat at the table," Fair For Houston representatives Ally Smither and Evan Choate said in a statement.
- Read their full statement here.
Between the lines: Despite the worst-case scenarios outlined in Michel's letter to Turner, the city might not even have to leave the MPO. H-GAC leaders appear willing to work with Houston if Prop. B were to pass.
- "I am confident that as a region, we can work our way through whatever the result may be," Chuck Wemple, H-GAC's executive director, told Bloomberg last week. "The board has been open to discussions like this in the past."
- He told the outlet that his position is "positive and constructive and open."
What's next: Early voting ends Nov. 3, and Election Day is Nov. 7.
