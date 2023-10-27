Ghost bike ride will honor Houston's dead cyclists

BikeHouston is hosting a commemorative bike ride this weekend to remember cyclists who have died on Houston streets.

Why it matters: This year has already been deadlier for cyclists than all of 2022.

Driving the news: At least 15 people have died while riding bikes in Houston so far in 2023, compared to the 12 who died in 2022.

Police are investigating a potential 16th fatality, although the circumstances of the cyclist's death are still under investigation.

Details: Houston couple Melissa and Steve Sims volunteer their time and talents to commemorate the dead by installing the ghost bikes, known for their all-white finish, at sites where cyclists are killed.

The ride kicks off at 9am Saturday from EaDough and will stop at five ghost bike locations.

Riders will spruce up each site — including with Día de los Muertos decorations — and say a few words or a prayer before moving on.

What they're saying: "It's an incredible devotion of [the Sims']," BikeHouston organizer Kristina Ronneberg tells Axios. "It's so much of an endeavor that they can't be responsible for it entirely on their own."

"We really want to use this ride as a time to remember the humanity of the individuals."

The bottom line: Anyone with a bicycle is welcome to join.