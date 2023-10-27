Ghost bike ride will honor Houston's dead cyclists
BikeHouston is hosting a commemorative bike ride this weekend to remember cyclists who have died on Houston streets.
Why it matters: This year has already been deadlier for cyclists than all of 2022.
Driving the news: At least 15 people have died while riding bikes in Houston so far in 2023, compared to the 12 who died in 2022.
- Police are investigating a potential 16th fatality, although the circumstances of the cyclist's death are still under investigation.
Details: Houston couple Melissa and Steve Sims volunteer their time and talents to commemorate the dead by installing the ghost bikes, known for their all-white finish, at sites where cyclists are killed.
- The ride kicks off at 9am Saturday from EaDough and will stop at five ghost bike locations.
- Riders will spruce up each site — including with Día de los Muertos decorations — and say a few words or a prayer before moving on.
What they're saying: "It's an incredible devotion of [the Sims']," BikeHouston organizer Kristina Ronneberg tells Axios. "It's so much of an endeavor that they can't be responsible for it entirely on their own."
- "We really want to use this ride as a time to remember the humanity of the individuals."
The bottom line: Anyone with a bicycle is welcome to join.
