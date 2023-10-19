The state of matrimony and prenups in Texas
Texas saw a bump in the number of couples getting married in 2022 compared to 2021.
- But when it comes to divorce, the state's rate has steadily trended downward for more than a decade, according to new U.S. Census Bureau data.
Driving the news: There were 7.3 divorces per 1,000 Texans aged 15 and older last year, down from 11.8 in 2008.
Meanwhile: The state marriage rate rebounded last year to 19.7 per 1,000 from a 2021 dip to 17.4.
- But that 2022 rate was still lower than the marriage rate in 2008, when there were 21.4 unions per 1,000 Texans.
Zoom out: Our 2022 divorce rate was still slightly higher than the national average of 6.9 per 1,000.
- The Texas marriage rate last year was also above the national rate of 17.3 per 1,000.
What we're watching: A national survey found half of U.S. adults said they at least somewhat supported the use of prenuptial agreements, although only about one in five married couples has a prenuptial agreement, according to Harris Poll research conducted in September for Axios.
- That's up from last year, when a 2022 Harris Poll found that 42% of adults supported the use of prenups, Axios' Carly Mallenbaum writes.
Of note: Younger generations in particular are embracing prenups, with 47% of millennial respondents who are engaged or have been married saying they entered into a prenup.
