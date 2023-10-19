The state of matrimony and prenups in Texas

Data: U.S. Census Bureau; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

Texas saw a bump in the number of couples getting married in 2022 compared to 2021.

But when it comes to divorce, the state's rate has steadily trended downward for more than a decade, according to new U.S. Census Bureau data.

Driving the news: There were 7.3 divorces per 1,000 Texans aged 15 and older last year, down from 11.8 in 2008.

Meanwhile: The state marriage rate rebounded last year to 19.7 per 1,000 from a 2021 dip to 17.4.

But that 2022 rate was still lower than the marriage rate in 2008, when there were 21.4 unions per 1,000 Texans.

Zoom out: Our 2022 divorce rate was still slightly higher than the national average of 6.9 per 1,000.

The Texas marriage rate last year was also above the national rate of 17.3 per 1,000.

What we're watching: A national survey found half of U.S. adults said they at least somewhat supported the use of prenuptial agreements, although only about one in five married couples has a prenuptial agreement, according to Harris Poll research conducted in September for Axios.

That's up from last year, when a 2022 Harris Poll found that 42% of adults supported the use of prenups, Axios' Carly Mallenbaum writes.

Of note: Younger generations in particular are embracing prenups, with 47% of millennial respondents who are engaged or have been married saying they entered into a prenup.