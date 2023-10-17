Houston sports and the alleged Ted Cruz curse

Sen. Ted Cruz attended Game 4 of the 2022 ALCS, which the Astros won. Some fans say that's unusual. Photo: Karen Warren/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, is a lot of things to a lot of people. Add an alleged curse on Houston sports teams to the list.

The intrigue: Cruz is a diehard Houston sports fan, even willing to spend big bucks to take his daughter to Sunday's Game 1 of the American League Championship Series in seats right behind the Astros' dugout.

Driving the news: With Cruz in the crowd, the Astros were shut out by the Texas Rangers 2-0.

Flashback: This isn't the first time Cruz was in attendance at a Houston sporting event that resulted in a loss.

X user @AstrosCounty noted two more times when Cruz witnessed a Houston L in a playoff scenario.

Yes, but: To Cruz's credit, he was in attendance for Game 4 of the ALCS in 2022 against the Yankees, which the Astros won.

What they're saying: When Cruz posted about being at Game 1 on Sunday night, several replies mentioned the alleged curse.

💭 Jay's thought bubble: Game 1 of the ALCS is a special occasion, and we can't blame Cruz for taking his daughter to quite an event — let alone splurging on such great tickets.

At the very least, we can all feel for Cruz for having been to so many losing games.

Of note: Cruz's office did not return a request for comment.

