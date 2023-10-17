Houston sports and the alleged Ted Cruz curse
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, is a lot of things to a lot of people. Add an alleged curse on Houston sports teams to the list.
The intrigue: Cruz is a diehard Houston sports fan, even willing to spend big bucks to take his daughter to Sunday's Game 1 of the American League Championship Series in seats right behind the Astros' dugout.
Driving the news: With Cruz in the crowd, the Astros were shut out by the Texas Rangers 2-0.
Flashback: This isn't the first time Cruz was in attendance at a Houston sporting event that resulted in a loss.
- X user @AstrosCounty noted two more times when Cruz witnessed a Houston L in a playoff scenario.
Yes, but: To Cruz's credit, he was in attendance for Game 4 of the ALCS in 2022 against the Yankees, which the Astros won.
What they're saying: When Cruz posted about being at Game 1 on Sunday night, several replies mentioned the alleged curse.
💭 Jay's thought bubble: Game 1 of the ALCS is a special occasion, and we can't blame Cruz for taking his daughter to quite an event — let alone splurging on such great tickets.
- At the very least, we can all feel for Cruz for having been to so many losing games.
Of note: Cruz's office did not return a request for comment.
