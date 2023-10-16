The Astros' postseason run isn't just a boon for good spirits.

Houston will see an average of $12.5 million in economic impact for each American League Championship Series game played in the Bayou City, according to an analysis by Houston First Corp.

The intrigue: Houston fans want a quick and victorious series with the Rangers, but dragging it out over seven games would be sure to help the local economy.

Why it matters: Houston has been synonymous with winning baseball over the last seven years — the Astros have reached the ALCS in each of the last seven seasons — and that has boosted local businesses during lean economic times.

Flashback: During the height of the pandemic, in 2021, the Astros' three World Series home games generated about $25 million in economic activity.

Last year, when the Astros won the World Series, the three home games generated roughly $36 million in economic activity, per Houston First.

What's happening: It's not just hotels and restaurants near Minute Maid Park that benefit, but bars and restaurants elsewhere in the city.

What they're saying: "This ALCS appearance represents an opportunity for our hotels, our restaurants, our transportation operators and the many others who benefit when more visitors come to our city," said Michael Heckman, president and CEO of Houston First. "Our message to our friends in Dallas is to come on down and enjoy some Houston hospitality. We're eager to welcome you — just know who we're rooting for."

Zoom in: Houston First pointed to higher hotel prices and the fact that the Rangers are in-state rivals as the reason for the economic upswing.

What's next: The Astros play Game 2 in Houston today at 3:30pm. The series then goes to Arlington. If necessary, Games 6 and 7 will be played in Houston on Oct. 22 and 23.