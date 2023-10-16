Another "Love Is Blind" season has wrapped up. And even though we're big "Love Is Blind" fans here, we're grateful Houston's season is over.

Driving the news: The "Love Is Blind" season 5 finale and reunion aired this weekend. While the reunion wasn't as spicy, it provided closure to some of the season's major drama.

If you didn't continue watching this season but want to know the key talking points, here's what happened.

⚠️ Spoilers ahead.

🛢️ Lydia and Milton

Lydia and Milton were the only couple that got married this season. And they seem to remain happily married 1.5 years in.

Milton, 25, proved that age and maturity are not always synonymous, and he was applauded for how he stood up for his wife.

We saw a montage of the couple's life: Lydia's apparently close to Milton's mom, they had another wedding in Puerto Rico, and Milton has gotten a tad better at cleaning.

💸 Stacy and Izzy

Stacy and Izzy didn't get married and are not currently together, though they say they're now "bros."

While Izzy said yes at the altar, Stacy said she needed more time and would have only been saying yes to Izzy to make him happy. They met up a week later, were on different pages, and Izzy walked out. They didn't speak for an entire year until a random bar encounter on Mother's Day.

💔 Johnie and Chris

They didn't make it. The last we saw of this couple was at the crew party, where Chris and Johnie seemed awfully close.

But apparently, Chris admitted to ghosting and cheating on Johnie. Not a great look.

They've made peace with it, and both Chris and Johnie are happy with their new partners.

💄Taylor and JP

Taylor and JP went through why the engagement fell apart.

JP said he felt nervous around the cameras but still holds Taylor responsible for hounding him. He admits that his communication was lacking and that he delivered his criticism of Taylor's makeup poorly. Taylor, taking the high road, forgives him.

🌪️ No-show Uche. And hard-luck Aaliyah.

Uche, who was the center of so many arguments, did not attend the reunion.

Aaliyah was able to question Lydia's motives and everyone was able to trash Uche without him making a point-by-point rebuttal.

Aaliyah got the short end of the stick, since she didn't get to properly participate in the experiment, but she's currently happy with a partner who treats her like a queen.

🥊 Other notable beef

Johnie and Stacy won't be friends anytime soon. Neither will Aaliyah and Lydia.

While Johnie apologized for her petty behavior in the pods and Izzy apologized for his rude delivery at the party, Stacy was adamant that she was in the right.

Johnie and Izzy (Johnie's number one at first) also kissed at a bar — this was after Izzy and Stacy were broken up and after Chris and Johnie were no longer an item.

💭 Final thoughts: I think the "Love Is Blind" fan base can agree this was one of the most messiest and disappointing seasons.

But, hey, at least we got to see Houston's bayous on Netflix. After all, "film and TV projects continue to be a powerful medium for Houston," per Michael Heckman, President and CEO of Houston First Corporation.

The bottom line: While Houston is a big city, it has small-town encounters — at least at Houston bars.