Can they overcome their different lifestyles and financial backgrounds? Photo: Monty Brinton/Netflix

The "Love Is Blind" couples have left the pods and entered the real world — with real-life struggles.

Driving the news: Episodes 5-7 dropped Friday, and we saw the couples go on their romantic getaway to Mexico and begin living together in Houston's Novel River Oaks apartments.

If you thought the show was chaotic in Episodes 1-4, get ready because things became a whole lot messier.

Here's a recap if you're not invested in Season 5's couples.

🚨Stop reading now if you don't want spoilers.

Aaliyah-Uche-Lydia (and Milton)

Episode 4 left on a cliffhanger with Aaliyah leaving the experiment without talking to her pod-romance Uche. Uche meets with Aaliyah in Houston and decides not to continue the relationship, despite Aaliyah's declaration of love.

We learn more about Uche and Lydia's previous relationship, and they dramatically hash it out at the cast hangout party.

Meanwhile, Milton exists. He's tall, unorganized and busy with his new career, but he's currently along for the ride with Lydia.

Taylor-JP

Where do we begin? While the other two couples were busy getting intimate, Taylor and JP were awkward and standoffish. It was hard to watch.

After JP brings up his issues with Taylor's makeup, Taylor sleeps in a different hotel room, and she (rightfully so) breaks it off with JP on the last day in Mexico.

In the end, we're left with only two couples, which can explain why the show only has 10 episodes this season.

Stacy-Izzy

Sparks fly between Stacy and Izzy in the romantic getaway, but things become real when they visit each other's homes.

They have uncomfortable conversations about finances at Stacy's self-bought house and argue when Stacy is confronted with Izzy's paper plates and lost-and-found drawer with jewelry from previous women.

Most ick scenes: There's a lot of them, but top three include Taylor and JP's fight about makeup, Izzy's lost-and-found drawer and Izzy confronting Johnie (who is now with Chris, who she previously dumped in the pods) at the cast hangout party.

Our thought bubble: We hate to say it, but we're not rooting for any of the couples.