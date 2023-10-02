"Love Is Blind": Recapping messy Episodes 5-7
The "Love Is Blind" couples have left the pods and entered the real world — with real-life struggles.
Driving the news: Episodes 5-7 dropped Friday, and we saw the couples go on their romantic getaway to Mexico and begin living together in Houston's Novel River Oaks apartments.
- If you thought the show was chaotic in Episodes 1-4, get ready because things became a whole lot messier.
Here's a recap if you're not invested in Season 5's couples.
- 🚨Stop reading now if you don't want spoilers.
Aaliyah-Uche-Lydia (and Milton)
- Episode 4 left on a cliffhanger with Aaliyah leaving the experiment without talking to her pod-romance Uche. Uche meets with Aaliyah in Houston and decides not to continue the relationship, despite Aaliyah's declaration of love.
- We learn more about Uche and Lydia's previous relationship, and they dramatically hash it out at the cast hangout party.
- Meanwhile, Milton exists. He's tall, unorganized and busy with his new career, but he's currently along for the ride with Lydia.
Taylor-JP
- Where do we begin? While the other two couples were busy getting intimate, Taylor and JP were awkward and standoffish. It was hard to watch.
- After JP brings up his issues with Taylor's makeup, Taylor sleeps in a different hotel room, and she (rightfully so) breaks it off with JP on the last day in Mexico.
- In the end, we're left with only two couples, which can explain why the show only has 10 episodes this season.
Stacy-Izzy
- Sparks fly between Stacy and Izzy in the romantic getaway, but things become real when they visit each other's homes.
- They have uncomfortable conversations about finances at Stacy's self-bought house and argue when Stacy is confronted with Izzy's paper plates and lost-and-found drawer with jewelry from previous women.
Most ick scenes: There's a lot of them, but top three include Taylor and JP's fight about makeup, Izzy's lost-and-found drawer and Izzy confronting Johnie (who is now with Chris, who she previously dumped in the pods) at the cast hangout party.
Our thought bubble: We hate to say it, but we're not rooting for any of the couples.
- We're still here for the experiment's drama, though. It's just unfortunate that we likely won't get a Lauren-Cameron or a Tiffany-Brett couple this season.
- And we're enjoying watching the b-roll of Houston.
