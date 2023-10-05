Houston's Weekender Guide for Oct. 6-8

Share on email (opens in new window)

Here's what's going on this weekend.

🇳🇬 Celebrate Nigerian culture and its large immigrant community at a parade in downtown Houston on Saturday.

Festivities start at 10am at Root Square.

🇰🇷 Enjoy Korean performances at the 14th annual Korean Festival at Discovery Green on Saturday.

The celebration starts at 11am.

📚 Get a free copy of a banned book at Kindred Stories.

The Banned Wagon is stopping by 1pm to 4pm Saturday.

🎭 Watch a show — or several shows — this weekend.

"What the Constitution Means to Me" is playing at Main Street Theater. Tickets start at $39.

"Waiting for Godot" is running at The Catastrophic Theatre. Pay-what-you-can tickets are available.

"Switzerland" has its opening performance at Stages on Friday. Tickets start at $30.

"Little Comedies" is previewing at the Alley Theatre starting Friday, with tickets at $45.

🍫 Immerse yourself in Houston's art community at the Chocolate and Art Show at The Garage HTX.