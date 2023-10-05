1 hour ago - Things to Do
Houston's Weekender Guide for Oct. 6-8
Here's what's going on this weekend.
🇳🇬 Celebrate Nigerian culture and its large immigrant community at a parade in downtown Houston on Saturday.
- Festivities start at 10am at Root Square.
🇰🇷 Enjoy Korean performances at the 14th annual Korean Festival at Discovery Green on Saturday.
- The celebration starts at 11am.
📚 Get a free copy of a banned book at Kindred Stories.
- The Banned Wagon is stopping by 1pm to 4pm Saturday.
🎭 Watch a show — or several shows — this weekend.
- "What the Constitution Means to Me" is playing at Main Street Theater. Tickets start at $39.
- "Waiting for Godot" is running at The Catastrophic Theatre. Pay-what-you-can tickets are available.
- "Switzerland" has its opening performance at Stages on Friday. Tickets start at $30.
- "Little Comedies" is previewing at the Alley Theatre starting Friday, with tickets at $45.
🍫 Immerse yourself in Houston's art community at the Chocolate and Art Show at The Garage HTX.
- There will be art and chocolate Thursday and Friday. General admission is $25.
