Houston's Weekender Guide for Oct. 6-8

Shafaq Patel
Illustration of a line of briefcases followed by a suitcase with a pair of sunglasses and a hat on it

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Here's what's going on this weekend.

🇳🇬 Celebrate Nigerian culture and its large immigrant community at a parade in downtown Houston on Saturday.

  • Festivities start at 10am at Root Square.

🇰🇷 Enjoy Korean performances at the 14th annual Korean Festival at Discovery Green on Saturday.

  • The celebration starts at 11am.

📚 Get a free copy of a banned book at Kindred Stories.

🎭 Watch a show — or several shows — this weekend.

🍫 Immerse yourself in Houston's art community at the Chocolate and Art Show at The Garage HTX.

  • There will be art and chocolate Thursday and Friday. General admission is $25.
