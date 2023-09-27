Share on email (opens in new window)

Kindred Stories just celebrated its two-year anniversary at its Project Row Houses location. Photo: Shafaq Patel/Axios

The Banned Wagon is coming to Houston to give out free copies of banned books.

What's happening: Penguin Random House — in partnership with the Freedom to Read Foundation, PEN America, the Free Little Library and local bookstores — is road-tripping through the south to hand out banned books in affected states.

Why it matters: Texas continues to lead the nation in the number of attempts to restrict or ban books, per preliminary 2023 data from the American Library Association.

There have been 30 attempts to restrict access to 1,120 book titles in Texas this year.

Details: The Banned Wagon is making a stop at Kindred Stories, a Black-owned bookstore in the Third Ward, on Saturday, Oct. 7 during Banned Books Week.

The wagon will hand out 12 frequently banned books, including Toni Morrison's "The Bluest Eye," which was the most-challenged book in Texas in 2022.

The book focuses on an African American girl growing up after the Depression who is seen as "ugly" due to her dark skin.

Reality check: Most of the bans are happening in the state's suburbs, like Conroe and Katy.

The latest: Katy ISD has banned 14 more books this school year — including several elementary school titles — after adding "nudity" to the definition of inappropriate material.