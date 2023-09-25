2 hours ago - Food and Drink
Saint Arnold, True Anomaly, Karbach win Great American Beer Festival medals
Three Houston brewers medaled at the Great American Beer Festival in Denver last weekend.
Why it matters: This is the premier U.S. beer contest, and the competition for the best brews has gotten stiff.
Who won: Saint Arnold Brewing won two gold medals: one for its Elissa IPA, an English ale, and another for its Fancy Lawnmower in the golden or blonde ale category.
- True Anomaly Brewing won gold in the contemporary American-style lager category for its Scout beer and silver for its Sea of Waves sour.
- Karbach Brewing also won gold for its non-alcoholic Free and Easy Belgian-Style White.
Flashback: Saint Arnold, Karbach and Holler Brewing took home awards at the World Beer Cup competition earlier this year, known as "Olympics of beer."
The bottom line: We're thirsty.
