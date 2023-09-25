Saint Arnold, True Anomaly, Karbach win Great American Beer Festival medals

Share on email (opens in new window)

True Anomaly Brewing of Houston accepts a GABF medal at the awards ceremony Saturday in Denver. Photo: John Frank/Axios

Three Houston brewers medaled at the Great American Beer Festival in Denver last weekend.

Why it matters: This is the premier U.S. beer contest, and the competition for the best brews has gotten stiff.

Who won: Saint Arnold Brewing won two gold medals: one for its Elissa IPA, an English ale, and another for its Fancy Lawnmower in the golden or blonde ale category.

True Anomaly Brewing won gold in the contemporary American-style lager category for its Scout beer and silver for its Sea of Waves sour.

Karbach Brewing also won gold for its non-alcoholic Free and Easy Belgian-Style White.

Flashback: Saint Arnold, Karbach and Holler Brewing took home awards at the World Beer Cup competition earlier this year, known as "Olympics of beer."

The bottom line: We're thirsty.