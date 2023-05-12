Houston breweries bring home medals from the 'Olympics of beer'

Share on email (opens in new window)

Prost! A trio of Houston breweries took home bragging rights at the annual World Beer Cup this week.

Driving the news: Saint Arnold Brewing, Holler Brewing and Karbach Brewing all received silver medals for their concoctions:

Saint Arnold's Pumpkinator, with a whopping 11.2% alcohol by volume, took the silver medal for pumpkin beer.

Karbach's Mother in Lager, identified as an international dark lager, took silver in that division.

Holler Brewing's Dollar Pils Y'all won the silver medal in the Pilsner category.

Also: Saint Arnold's Bronze Amber Ale won bronze in the English mild or bitter division.

💭 Jay's thought bubble: I've had all of these beers at some point — and I have to say Holler's Dollar Pils Y'all takes the cake for me.