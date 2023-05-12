1 hour ago - News
Houston breweries bring home medals from the 'Olympics of beer'
Prost! A trio of Houston breweries took home bragging rights at the annual World Beer Cup this week.
Driving the news: Saint Arnold Brewing, Holler Brewing and Karbach Brewing all received silver medals for their concoctions:
- Saint Arnold's Pumpkinator, with a whopping 11.2% alcohol by volume, took the silver medal for pumpkin beer.
- Karbach's Mother in Lager, identified as an international dark lager, took silver in that division.
- Holler Brewing's Dollar Pils Y'all won the silver medal in the Pilsner category.
Also: Saint Arnold's Bronze Amber Ale won bronze in the English mild or bitter division.
💭 Jay's thought bubble: I've had all of these beers at some point — and I have to say Holler's Dollar Pils Y'all takes the cake for me.
More Houston stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Houston.