Houston breweries bring home medals from the 'Olympics of beer'

Jay R. Jordan
Illustration of beer foam overflowing from a trophy.

Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios

Prost! A trio of Houston breweries took home bragging rights at the annual World Beer Cup this week.

Driving the news: Saint Arnold Brewing, Holler Brewing and Karbach Brewing all received silver medals for their concoctions:

  • Saint Arnold's Pumpkinator, with a whopping 11.2% alcohol by volume, took the silver medal for pumpkin beer.
  • Karbach's Mother in Lager, identified as an international dark lager, took silver in that division.
  • Holler Brewing's Dollar Pils Y'all won the silver medal in the Pilsner category.

Also: Saint Arnold's Bronze Amber Ale won bronze in the English mild or bitter division.

💭 Jay's thought bubble: I've had all of these beers at some point — and I have to say Holler's Dollar Pils Y'all takes the cake for me.

