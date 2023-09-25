Recapping the first episodes of the Houston "Love is Blind" season

Share on email (opens in new window)

Fun fact: The pods are in a studio of more than 68,000 square feet — which is bigger than the White House. Photo: Monty Brinton/Netflix

Even though Houston itself hasn't made much of an appearance in "Love Is Blind" so far, the Houstonian cast and its drama aren't exactly casting us in the best light.

Driving the news: The first four episodes of the hit reality TV show were released Friday, and they were a whirlwind.

A few bingo items were crossed out if you were paying close attention.

What's next: Episodes 5-7 come out Friday.

🚨 If you don't want spoilers, stop reading now.

Catch up fast: Izzy charmed several women, like self-described "walking red flag" Johnie and fun girl Stacy.

Firefighter JP and kindergarten teacher Taylor get engaged first, followed by Izzy and Stacy and rock lovers Milton and Lydia.

Contestants unpacked vulnerable moments, including sexual assault and cheating.

The show left us at a cliffhanger where Aaliyah leaves the experiment after Uche, her pod romance, reveals he previously dated her pod bestie.

What we're watching: Will fan-favorite Chris give Johnie a second chance? Where did Aaliyah go? Will Milton and Lydia make it?