Season 5 of "Love Is Blind" — featuring singles from Houston — premieres Friday.

The first four episodes are on Netflix, new batches will be released every Friday, and the finale will come out on Oct. 13.

Context: The show is one of the biggest reality shows on the streaming service. The experiment gets single men and women to date in pods where they can't see each other — only hear each other through a speaker.

If a couple get engaged, they meet for the first time, move in together, and meet their friends and family before planning a wedding.

Flashback: Previous seasons were set in Seattle, Dallas, Chicago and Atlanta.

What they're saying: Axios' Maxwell Millington spoke to cast members about their experience and the dating scene in Houston. Here's what they said:

"I [have been] focused on finding a husband for years, so I was ready for the experiment. I didn't think about [being a public figure], I strictly went into it for a husband," said Taylor, a 26-year-old teacher.

"It's very intimidating knowing that you're going to be talking about your life experiences and trauma in front of your potential wife and the world. You have to be brave and a little bit crazy," said Chris, a 28-year-old project manager. "It's like 100 therapy sessions thrown into a week and you really learn a lot about yourself, which I appreciated."

"The dating scene in Houston is interesting. There's so much to do in Houston and the city has so much to offer … but finding people that you have the same lifestyle with — that can be sort of a challenge," said Aaliyah, a 29-year-old ICU travel nurse. "And there are a lot of attractive young people there. There's so much to choose from. It's a super diverse city. And there's a lot of options."

"I would definitely do the experiment again, 100%. For your own personal development and for your own personal growth, it is entirely worth it," said Milton, a 25-year-old petroleum engineer.

The intrigue: Taylor, Aaliyah, Chris and Milton all said they'd try the experiment again and prefer it over online dating.

💭 Millington's thought bubble: They say everything is bigger in Texas, and some of the personalities in this cast are among the biggest we've seen on "Love Is Blind" to date. Get ready for some major plot twists and unhinged behavior.

Will we have a blackout bingo card? Graphic: Axios Visuals

For anyone planning to watch the new season, we've created a bingo card with our guesses on what this new season might include.

This link will randomly generate a card for you.

