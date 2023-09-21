Houston buyers don't want fixer-uppers

The sale of Houston-area homes continued to decline in August, per a new Houston Association of Realtors report.

What's happening: Single-family homes are staying on the market longer, for 42 days compared to 32 last year, according to the report.

Why it matters: Houses that stay on the market for more than a month are usually overpriced or in need of major work, according to Redfin deputy chief economist Taylor Marr.

Between the lines: Home buyers already hampered by gravity-defying prices and mortgage rates don't want to spring for a place that looks like an HGTV "before" photo.

By the numbers "Fixer-upper" listings comprised 0.2% of sales here in the first half of 2023, per Zillow data, while those advertised as redone made up 19.7%.

What they're saying: "As far as fixer-upper homes, we don't see as many investors as we did the same time last year just because interest rates are so much higher," HAR chair Cathy Treviño tells Axios.

"And buyers that are coming into the market, they're already stretched, so if they can purchase a home that's already fixed up and not in need of repair to move in, then those are the homes that they're moving into."

The big picture: Seller-identified fixer-uppers are typically selling for less, and more slowly, than expected, according to Zillow data shared with Axios.

Across the U.S., listings that mention "fixer-upper" — 0.3% of sales in the first half of the year — sold at a 3.1% discount and took 3.2 days longer to sell relative to expectations, the data showed.

Listings pegged as "remodeled" or "renovated," which accounted for 24.1% of U.S. sales, sold at a 1.2% premium and went 1.8 days faster than expected.

The bottom line: "Most home buyers right now simply don't have enough money left over to invest in major repairs or remodeling," Redfin's Marr told the Wall Street Journal.

Zoom out: August was the 17th straight month of negative sales in the area, though the rate of decline has been shrinking, per HAR.